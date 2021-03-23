Doctors spoilers: Tragedy for Rumha Carter in FLASHBACK episode

Ruhma Carter deals with the SHOCK death of her husband Heston and helps a young couple in this special flashback episode of Doctors

Ruhma Carter (played by Bharti Patel) takes centre stage in today's standalone episode of Doctors

The story flashes back to February 2018 before ending in the present day.

The story flashes back to February 2018 before ending in the present day.

Ruhma meets young couple, Kate (Elizabeth Cadwallader) and Tom Campbell (Lloyd Thomas), who are excited about Kate’s first ultrasound.

But the appointment takes a heartbreaking turn when midwife Ruhma can’t detect the baby’s heartbeat…

That same year, Ruhma suffers a tragic loss of her own when her GP husband, Heston dies after a car crash.

Ruhma stays in contact with Kate and Tom, as the couple decide to try again for a baby.

But sadly it seems nature is against them, when Kate has another miscarriage…

The couple have almost given-up on becoming parents when Kate discovers she is pregnant again!

Kate hardly dares get her hopes up after what has happened in the past.

Plus, Tom is nervous about the news and can’t shake the feeling they are in for more heartbreak.

While dealing with her own grief, Ruhma visits their house and tries to connect with Tom over his fears.

But as Kate’s pregnancy continues without problems, could it be that a miracle is about to happen?

Will Kate and Tom’s dream of becoming parents FINALLY come true after all their past tears and heartbreak?

Find out as the episode finishes in the present day with Ruhma reunited with Kate and Tom once again.

