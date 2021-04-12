Doctors spoilers: Valerie Pitman has a cancer SCARE…

Valerie Pitman fears the worst after she gets some bad news at her health check-up on Doctors. Could it be that the cancer has returned?

Valerie Pitman (played by Sarah Moyle) fears the worst as Doctors returns after a series break for Easter.

The surgery receptionist is awaiting a health check-up to make sure she is still cancer free.

But on today’s episode of the BBC daytime drama (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings), the oncologist finds a swollen gland and recommends a scan.

Valerie is suddenly afraid the cancer has returned…

Valerie tries to distract herself with some fishing and clean-up of the local lake.

But her colleagues at the Mill soon sense something is troubling Valerie.

Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) is sent out to find her.

Al has some unexpected words of wisdom for Valerie in her time of need.

Will he manage to cheer-up Valerie?

Back at the surgery, Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson) continues to tease Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) about flirty Miranda Evans (Ruthie Henshall).

Karen has seen the way Miranda has been checking out Bear when she visits.

And then there was that “business” lunch to discuss the Patient Participation Group.

But Bear denies there’s anything going on between him and Miranda.

But maybe he just can’t see what’s happening right in front of him!

Meanwhile, Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) gets involved when a one-night stand has disastrous consequences…

University student, Alison Murray (Rachel Denning) is afraid she has an STI after a one-night stand with fellow student, Jake Ashcroft (Chris Eastwood).

But a regular check-up with Zara reveals nothing.

However, when Jake’s pregnant girlfriend, Lauren Jones (Natalie O’Neill) discovers he cheated on her, the one-night stand causes a massive fallout.

When Jake runs into Alison on Campus he blames her for everything!

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One