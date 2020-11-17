Doctors spoilers: Valerie Pitman and Emma Reid AT WAR!

Valerie and Emma's rivalry over Chef Aashiq gets out-of-hand on Doctors. Valerie makes a SHOCK accusation she may later regret...

Uh-oh. The rivalry between Valerie Pitman (played by Sarah Moyle) and Emma Reid (Dido Miles) is starting to get out-of-hand on Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings)

After competing for the attention of Chef Aashiq at their Indian Cookery class, Valerie and Emma are at odds after things got a bit messy in the kitchen!

Valerie is still feeling jealous of Emma flirting with Aashiq.

But when the receptionist snaps and accuses medic Emma of being a greedy bisexual, it looks like she has gone too far!

Meanwhile, Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson) is stressed out when she and hubby, Rob (Chris Walker) get a call from Social Services and are asked to take on an emergency foster case.

The children in question have recently been through a terrible trauma.

Will Karen and Rob welcome them into their home?

Elsewhere, Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) is still trying to find the right time to break-off his engagement with temp receptionist, Lily Walker (Verity Rushworth).

But the situation is now more complicated since Lily discovered she might possibly have cancer.

So when Lily asks Al if they can go shopping for an engagement ring, will his guilty conscience over Lily’s health crisis mean he digs himself in even deeper?

ALSO, paramedic Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) investigates when Samya Mahmoud (Montana Manning) reports a burn to the arm.

Samya claims she burnt it on a heater and isn’t keen to go to hospital. So Sid hooks up a drip.

However, something strange is going on in the house.

Samya’s associate, Kevvo Miller (Luke Vernon) has been making mystery phonecalls.

Plus there is the smell of cannabis in the air…

Doctors continues every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One