Doctors spoilers: Valerie Pitman discovers Emma Reid’s secret!

Uh-oh, it looks like Emma is busted when a suspicious Valerie catches the medic having a lunch date with chef, Aashiq on Doctors!

It all got a bit messy in the kitchen when Valerie Pitman (played by Sarah Moyle) and Emma Reid (Dido Miles) got competitive over dishy chef, Aashiq Sawney (Raj Ghatak) on Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Which is why Emma has so far kept her blossoming romance with Aashiq a secret.

However, on today’s episode of the BBC daytime drama, Valerie becomes suspicious that Emma is hiding something from her.

So she follows Emma to the Icon and is SHOCKED to find Emma and Aashiq on a lunch date!

Caught in the act, Emma tries to talk her way out of trouble.

But as far as Valerie is concerned, Emma has broken the sisterhood code by dating the man Valerie also fancies.

Uh-oh, it looks like it could be WAR!

Meanwhile, surgery receptionist Lily Walker (Verity Rushworth) is still fearing the worst after her latest doctor’s appointment.

Afraid for her future, Lily tells fiance Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) that she has decided to tell her parents about her cancer worries.

ALSO, Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) finds himself performing CPR on a homeless man, Lenny Rutter on his way to work.

But things take a tragic turn when Lenny passes away before the ambulance arrives.

However, Lenny has a dying wish and asks Bear to pass on a message to a mystery woman who is NOT his wife, Elaine!

Bear’s search leads him to a homeless woman, Chrissie Webber.

But what is Chrissie’s connection to Lenny?

Doctors continues on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One