Doctors spoilers: Valerie Pitman goes on a fishing adventure!

Valerie Pitman unexpectedly gatecrashes Rob's quiet fishing trip on Doctors! But the friends end-up having a heart-to-heart about life and strife.

Valerie Pitman (played by Sarah Moyle) invites herself along on Rob Hollins’ (Chris Walker) fishing trip on Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Rob is hoping to enjoy a much needed relaxing afternoon of fishing… alone!

Despite Rob dropping more than a few hints, Valerie tells the policeman all about the Clean-up Letherbridge campaign she has just joined.

Rob is desperate for some alone time after all the drama that happened with foster teenagers, Tom and Ella Robson.

But will Valerie, in her own unique way, unexpectedly help Rob work through some of his frustration and bad feelings about what happened?

Elsewhere in Letherbridge, Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) has a meeting with Pro Vice Chancellor, Matthew Portman (Jason Thorpe) over the hunger strike on campus.

At first, it seems Matthew agrees with Daniel’s views on the situation.

But it soon becomes clear, Matthew wants the situation sorted out quickly because it could jeopardise a financial deal he has in place for the university.

Meanwhile, midwife Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) meets heavily pregnant Poppy Dutch (Elizabeth Twells) and her husband, Max (John Askew).

During Ruhma’s visit, Poppy gets annoyed when Max keeps asking Ruhma questions about his wife’s pregnancy.

But when Poppy goes into labour, Ruhma discovers the REAL reason that Max is so interested in the whole birthing process.

Will Poppy and Max’s baby son be safely delivered?

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One