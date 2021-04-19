Doctors spoilers: Valerie Pitman meets a CELEBRITY!

Valerie Pitman celebrates her 50th birthday on today's episode of Doctors. WHO is the celebrity guest of honour at her party?

Valerie Pitman (played by Sarah Moyle) comes face-to-face with a celebrity on today’s episode of Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

But WHO is it?

Valerie is all dressed-up for the SURPRISE event arranged by Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson).

But Valerie’s excitement is short-lived when the theatre bar venue turns out to be deserted!

Where are all the guests?

But there’s only ONE guest that really matters.

Valerie can’t believe her eyes when her favourite West End star, Ricky Delaine (Neil Roberts) takes to the stage!

This is the best birthday… EVER!

Valerie is determined to get backstage and meet Ricky face-to-face.

But will her sneaky plan work?

Meanwhile, Karen needs some help from her husband, Rob (Chris Walker).

However, policeman Rob is in a strange mood.

Instead of attenting Valerie’s celebration, Rob is sitting in a dark office.

WHAT is going on with Rob?

Elsewhere in Letherbridge, Luca McIntyre’s (Ross McClaren) date takes a very drunken turn.

Zach Wilson (Luke Grant) was so nervous about the date, he is way ahead of Luca on the booze front!

Zach is drunkenly falling all over the place.

So Luca decides to call him a cab.

Back at home, Emma Reid (Dido Miles) is alarmed when she sees Luca with an injured face.

Emma fears Luca has been the victim of a homophobic attack during his night out…

How did Luca end-up with his injuries?

Emma appears to be triggered by the sight of Luca.

Unexpectedly, the medic starts to discuss her son, Chris!

But when Luca tries to find out more, Emma quickly shuts down the conversation…

Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One