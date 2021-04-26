Doctors spoilers: Will Valerie Pitman QUIT her job?

Decisons, decisions! Valerie Pitman must decide between a life in showbusiness or staying at the surgery on Doctors. WHAT will she do?

Valerie Pitman (played by Sarah Moyle) has a dilemma on Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings)

The surgery receptionist has been offered the chance to become personal assistant to West End star, Ricky Delaine (Neil Roberts).

It would mean leaving her job at the Mill and hitting the road with Ricky for a life of glitz and glamour in showbusiness!

But at the same time, surgery boss Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) is ready to train Valerie as a Healthcare Assistant.

Which offer should she accept?

Valerie’s colleague, Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson) doesn’t think Ricky is to be trusted.

But when Karen finds out about Valerie’s job offer as a Healthcare Assistant, she is not happy!

Karen is cross she hasn’t been considered.

She reckons Valerie is just threatening to leave the Mill so she can get a job promotion!

Will Valerie’s mind be made up when Ricky unexpectedly arrives at the surgery in a drunken state!

Meanwhile, Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) and Harriet Shelton (Carley Stenson) investigate a shoplifting incident.

The thief turns out to be Hannah Homewood (Angela Curran).

But WHY has Hannah stolen a particular album from a secondhand record shop?

Rob and Harriet’s enquiries lead them to Darren Homewood (Corey Trevor).

Darren has become a carer to his nan Hannah, since she developed dementia.

WHAT is the story behind Hannah’s musical obsession?

Can Rob and Harriet help Darren and his mum, Donna (Demelza O’Sullivan)?

Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One