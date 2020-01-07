Doctors spoilers: Valerie Pitman’s SHOCK test results…

The surgery receptionist receives the DNA test results back from her family tree investigation on Doctors. But why is she alarmed by the findings?

Surgery receptionist Valerie Pitman (played by Sarah Moyle) has decided to investigate her family tree on Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

In today’s episode of the BBC daytime drama, Valerie receives the DNA test results back and is excited to discover she is 16% Jewish.

But Valerie’s excitement soon turns to worry when Dr Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) wonders if the test results reveal any medical information from her family background. She notices Pyruvate Kinase Deficiency is mentioned.

What is it? And should Valerie be concerned?

Meanwhile, midwife Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) visits pregnant Janet Clifford (Hermon Berhane) who is in lots of pain.

Janet is deaf so her husband Simon (Mark Rice-Oxley) helps with the communication as Janet prepares to give birth.

However, Ruhma soon discovers Simon and his family have very fixed ideas about the birth and the way things should be done. But what about Janet’s wishes?

Elsewhere in Letherbridge, policeman Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) gives a talk at a Youth Intervention Group to warn youths about getting involved in crime.

But when the group start joking about, refusing to take Rob’s warnings seriously, he decides to take off the kid gloves and reveal the harsh truth.

However, Rob’s tough talking soon makes him an enemy in the group…

Doctors continues weekdays at 1:45pm on BBC One