Doctors spoilers: WHO puts a smile on Valerie Pitman’s face?

Surgery receptionist Valerie is all smiles in today's episode of Doctors. WHO is the mystery man responsible for such happiness?

Valerie Pitman (played by Sarah Moyle) was intrigued when she carried out a DNA test and discovered she is 16% Jewish on Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

So now the surgery receptionist is determined to explore her Jewish heritage. In today’s episode of the BBC daytime drama, Valerie visits a synagogue and meets the rather charming (and a little bit weird!) Rabbi David Klarfeld (Simon Schatzberger).

Something tells us Valerie may be seeing some more of Rabbi David!

Meanwhile, Emma Reid (Dido Miles) and policeman Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) think they may have discovered a new suspect who could be responsible for framing their colleague Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) for possession of illegal drugs and sending him to prison.

But the suspect happens to be Jimmi’s own estranged dad, Alun Clay, who did once attack Jimmi on his doorstep…

While Emma and Rob pursue the new lead, poor Jimmi is being menaced behind bars by his new prison cellmate, Bowser (Nicholas Aaron)…

How much longer will Jimmi’s prison ordeal continue?

Doctors continues weekdays at 1:45pm on BBC One