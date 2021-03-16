Trending:

Doctors spoilers: Ex-Corrie star Wendi Peters (aka Cilla) guest stars

Simon Timblick Simon Timblick

Ex-Corrie star Wendi Peters, who played Fiz and Chesney's troublesome mum, Cilla, guests as a menopause patient on today's episode of Doctors

Watch out for ex-Coronation Street star, Wendi Peters on today’s episode of Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Wendi guest stars as Nicky Connolly, one of the women at a new menopausal support group.

The group is run by Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) and Emma Reid (Dido Miles) from the Mill.

Doctors spoilers, Zara Carmichael

Zara and Emma host a menopause support group on Doctors

Zara is pleased to finally have her latest project up-and-running.

But how will the day go?

Things don’t get off to a very good start when Nicky and another patient, Esther Waterman (Helene Maksoud) make a startling discovery.

They realise another woman, Dr Sadiqa Anwar (Marina Manoharan) has been using their personal stories to make notes for her academic research.

The group take a vote as to whether Sadiqa should be allowed to stay in the session after breaking their trust.

Doctors spoilers, Nicky Connolly, Esther Waterman

Ex-Corrie star Wendi Peters appears on today’s episode of Doctors

But as Sadiqa continues to receive phonecalls from her possessive husband, Zara soon learns she is hiding a BIG secret from everyone…

Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One

NAV BUG FIX