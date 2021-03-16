Doctors spoilers: Ex-Corrie star Wendi Peters (aka Cilla) guest stars

Ex-Corrie star Wendi Peters, who played Fiz and Chesney's troublesome mum, Cilla, guests as a menopause patient on today's episode of Doctors

Wendi guest stars as Nicky Connolly, one of the women at a new menopausal support group.

Wendi guest stars as Nicky Connolly, one of the women at a new menopausal support group.

The group is run by Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) and Emma Reid (Dido Miles) from the Mill.

Zara is pleased to finally have her latest project up-and-running.

But how will the day go?

Things don’t get off to a very good start when Nicky and another patient, Esther Waterman (Helene Maksoud) make a startling discovery.

They realise another woman, Dr Sadiqa Anwar (Marina Manoharan) has been using their personal stories to make notes for her academic research.

The group take a vote as to whether Sadiqa should be allowed to stay in the session after breaking their trust.

But as Sadiqa continues to receive phonecalls from her possessive husband, Zara soon learns she is hiding a BIG secret from everyone…

