Doctors spoilers: What on earth is Valerie Pitman doing?!

Valerie Pitman and new nurse, Luca Mcintyre hit it off during a teambuilding day on Doctors. But then things take a strange and dramatic turn...

Valerie Pitman (played by Sarah Moyle) had her heart set on a teambuilding sports day on Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

But instead, practice manager Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) has organised a go-kart derby for the teambuilding day.

However, Valerie soon cheers-up when the surgery’s new nurse, Luca Mcintyre (Ross Mclaren) arrives for the activities.

Valerie and Luca form a team with midwife, Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) and doctor, Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers).

First the teams must compete against each other in a scavenger hunt.

Afterwards, they will build their gokarts.

Which team will WIN?

Meanwhile, Bob Wainwright (Rupert Holiday Evans) and his teenage son, Charlie (Luke Lowry) have trespassed onto the grounds of the activity centre.

Bob is convinced there is extra-terrestrial activity happening in the area, and is determined to prove his theory.

However, things take a dramatic turn when centre boss, Harvey Dowling (Tom Aldwinckle) catches the pair trespassing…

Somehow, Harvey finds himself helplessly tied-up in a shed!

Bob’s behaviour becomes increasingly threatening, leading Charlie to make a SHOCK discovery about his dad…

Doctors continues every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC O