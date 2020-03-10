Doctors spoilers: WHICH character gets beaten-up by this thug?

Al goes undercover in search of the truth to help clear Jimmi's name on Doctors. But then the GP has a scary run-in with some heavies...

Al Haskey (played by Ian Midlane) is prepared to do what ever it takes to help clear the name of his colleague, Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) on Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Al has already been warned by policeman Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) to do things by the book.

But in today’s episode of the BBC daytime drama, Al is on a quest to find out more about the money that was found at The Icon, while Al and Jimmi were still running the bar.

Al finds himself at a seedy nightclub called The Burlow, determined to talk to the owner of the club, Harvey Marshall (Louis Dempsey).

But Harvey is not a man to be messed with. And once he finds out the real reason Al is at the nightclub, the GP finds himself in danger from Harvey and his heavies…

Meanwhile, surgery receptionist Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson) visits Jimmi in prison and is shocked to see he has almost given-up hope of ever being released.

It’s all too much for Karen and she demands to know what hubby Rob is doing to try and free Jimmi.

Will Rob come clean about the secret investigation that he and Al have started?

Elsewhere, the secret is OUT now that Joe Carmichael Granger (Oliver Falconer) has caught his parents Zara and Daniel in bed together.

However, Daniel and Zara have no idea how the little fella feels about the fact they have got back together.

But since Daniel’s outspoken daughter Izzie Torres (Bethan Moore) is in Letherbridge for a visit, maybe she will be the one to speak her mind on the matter?

Uh-oh!

Doctors continues weekdays at 1:45pm on BBC One