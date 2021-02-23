Doctors spoilers: WHO is blackmailing Luca Mcintyre?

The past has come back to haunt nurse Luca Mcintyre on Doctors. He is being blackmailed by Jonno over the death of Luca's boyfriend, Billy...

Luca Mcintyre (played by Ross Mclaren) has a SHOCK secret he is keeping from the surgery staff on Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

So far, nobody knows that Luca was involved in a terrible car crash that killed his boyfriend, Billy.

However, Billy’s brother, Jonno (Tommy Sim’aan) still blames Luca for tragedy and is out for payback…

On today’s episode of the BBC daytime drama, Jonno unexpectedly turns-up at the Mill!

Jonno has a leg injury and pressures nurse Luca to prescribe him some heavy painkillers… or he’ll tell the staff at the Mill the truth about that fateful night…

Luca still believes it was an accident and there was nothing he could have done to save Billy.

But Jonno sees things differently and is prepared to make life a misery for Luca.

Will Luca give into Jonno’s blackmail demands?

Meanwhile, Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) is excited that he and housemate, Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) are both back in the dating game.

Bear has arranged a double date for them with Mandisa ‘Mandi’ Tyler (Letitia Hector) and her friend, Jade.

But things get off to a bad start when Mandi arrives at the Icon alone and reveals Jade cancelled at the last minute.

Trouble is, two’s company but three’s a crowd.

Sid is convinced he’s going to be the third wheel for the night and is ready to leave.

But which of the fellas does Mandi have her eye on?

Elsewhere in Letherbridge, Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson) is out doing a VPAS assessment.

She meets Linda Webb (Lesley Molony) and her terminally ill daughter, Charley (Grace Molony).

Linda does her best to shoo Karen out of the door as quickly as possible because she is expecting another visitor.

When the mystery visitor, pregnant Maya Clough (Matilda Tucker) arrives, things take a very unexpected turn…

