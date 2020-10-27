Doctors spoilers: WHO does Al Haskey get drunk with?

As BBC daytime drama Doctors returns, things get competitive between Al and receptionist Lily during Jimmi's birthday celebrations!

Hooray! We are heading back to Letherbridge as Doctors returns after an extended summer break (Mon-Thurs, 1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

In today’s episode of the BBC daytime drama, the surgery staff are in the mood to celebrate since it is Dr Jimmi Clay’s (played by Adrian Lewis Morgan) birthday.

However, Jimmi’s best buddy, Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) makes a blunder when he arranges the surprise birthday party at the Icon.

The local bar, which Jimmi and Al used to manage, brings back bad memories for Jimmi and reminds him of his ordeal of being framed for drugs possession and sent to prison.

But could it be that Al is somewhat distracted by temporary receptionist, Lily Walker (played by ex-Emmerdale star Verity Rushworth)?

The two get competitive in a drinking game. WHO will win?

Meanwhile, Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson) and her husband, Rob (Chris Walker) plan a suprise day out at a rock climbing centre with their foster child, Jayden Hunt (Ciaran Stow).

But things don’t get off to a good start when Karen realises she isn’t wearing practical clothing for the challenge, and Jay reveals he is afraid of heights!

To make matters worse, one of Rob’s police colleagues, Matthew Holden (Oliver Hewett) puts a spoiler on the family day out when he makes a racist comment to Jay and teases Rob about his fitness levels.

Are the Hollins family about to let horrible Holden ruin their time together?

Elsewhere in Letherbridge, midwife Deborah Kovak (Jamie-Rose Monk) is just leaving the Mill when she gets a call from Scott Keane (Scott Wright), a worried grandfather-to-be.

Scott’s pregnant teenage daughter, Molly (Rhianna Merralls) is in a lot of pain.

Deborah is alarmed to discover Molly has gone into early labour.

However, the midwife starts to panic when she doesn’t feel like she can handle the unexpected home birth…

Doctors continues every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday

at 13:45 on BBC One