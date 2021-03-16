Doctors spoilers: WHO is the mysterious Miranda Evans?

On today's episode of Doctors, Bear asks Valerie for the lowdown on Miranda Evans, the infamous new head of the Patient Participation Group...

Bear Sylvester (played by Dex Lee) is on a mission on today's episode of Doctors.

He wants to find out more about Miranda Evans, the new head of the Patient Participation Group.

He wants to find out more about Miranda Evans, the new head of the Patient Participation Group.

Bear discovers surgery receptionist, Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle) used to know Miranda.

He’s curious to find out more about Miranda before they meet.

But things don’t bode well, when Valerie reveals Miranda Evans was a terrible manager and a real bully…

Meanwhile, Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) is reunited with a childhood friend, Lewis Ainsley (John Leader).

Lewis used to be a boxer.

But when the men meet, Sid is shocked by how frail Lewis looks.

Lewis reveals he has a heart arrythmia and has had to quit boxing.

However, Lewis is now on a fundraising drive to raise money for charity.

And he needs Sid’s help.

Is Sid ready for a BIG challenge?

Elsewhere in Letherbridge, nurse Luca Mcintyre (Ross Mclaren) deals with a family whose need for travel vaccinations leads to trouble…

Taya Barnett (Maxine Finch) is excited to book flights for a long-awaited family trip to Zimbabwe.

But Taya’s dream getaway is about to become a nightmare, when she makes a SHOCK discovery about her husband, John (Andrew Lewis) and their daughter, Selina (Mica Ricketts)…

