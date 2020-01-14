Doctors spoilers: WHO is Jimmi Clay’s unexpected visitor?

There's a blast-from-the-past for Jimmi when he receives an unexpected visitor in prison on Doctors. But are they a friend... or foe?

Jimmi Clay (played by Adrian Lewis Morgan) still thinks his hated dad Alun (Derek Hutchinson) is behind his downfall on Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

It’s been over four years since Jimmi last saw his dad, when things took a violent turn between the two men.

Jimmi went looking for revenge on the man who had tormented him as a child, and left Alun locked in a cupboard after beating him up!

Now, Jimmi is certain Alun has some how framed him for drugs possession and got him sent to prison. After all, Alun has been in trouble for previous drug offences.

But Jimmi is in for a SUPRISE when Alun unexpectedly visits him behind bars!

Has Alun come to gloat at Jimmi’s downfall? Or is there another reason behind his visit?

Meanwhile, Valerie Pitman’s (Sarah Moyle) heart is all of a flutter over Rabbi David Klarfeld (Simon Schatzberger).

As Valerie continues to explore her new found Jewish identity, the charming Rabbi David is only too happy to help Valerie with any questions she has.

So the pair agree to meet at The Icon to continue their chat. Does this mean it’s… a date??

Elsewhere, Emma Reid (Dido Miles) meets squabbling brothers Neil (Patrick Brennan) and Jason Farnham (Dan Fredenburgh) who are engaged in a bitter family feud.

Environmental Health Officer, Neil is threatening to shutdown Jason’s restaurant after cockroaches are spotted in the kitchen. Yuck!

Doctors continues weekdays at 1:45pm on BBC One