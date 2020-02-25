Doctors spoilers: WHO kidnaps Daniel and Zara’s son Joe?

There's panic for Daniel and Zara on Doctors when a disturbed stranger hijacks Daniel's car and then runs off with their young son, Joe...

There’s more bad blood between Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) and his ex, Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) since he discovered she secretly watched the private video diaries he recorded while he was in therapy on Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

However, in today’s episode of the BBC daytime drama, dramatic events see the couple unexpectedly thrown together when someone kidnaps their young son, Joe (Oliver Falconer)…

The trouble starts when Daniel takes Joe out for the day.

While at the opticians, the sales assistant Bryan Garner (Ed Coleman) starts chatting with Daniel and recognises him as a fellow “weekend dad”.

Daniel thinks nothing more about the friendly exchange, until Bryan suddenly jumps into the car and demand a lift to his ex-wife’s house!

Daniel is annoyed and wants Bryan out of the car before he scares Joe. That is until Daniel discovers Bryan has a weapon…

Meanwhile, Zara is puzzled when she gets a call that Joe has missed his dentist appointment.

Unaware of the carjacking, Zara tries to contact Joe through his computer tablet. But she’s left alarmed when the connection is suddenly cut-off…

Worried, Zara sets off in search of Daniel and Joe with surgery colleague Sid Vere (Ashley Rice).

But she’s in for a shock when she discovers the disturbed Bryan has left Daniel injured and disappeared with Joe…

Elsewhere in Letherbridge, PC Jasmine Dajani (Lara Sawalha) investigates a report of vandalism at a shop and catches the vandal, Megan Turner (Karina Holnes) in the act.

But the plot thickens when Jasmine and GP girlfriend Emma Reid (Dido Miles) discover Megan was vandalising her own shop!

But WHY?

Doctors continues weekdays at 1:45pm on BBC One