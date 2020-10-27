Doctors spoilers: WHO will replace nurse Ayesha Lee on Doctors?

Daniel and Bear hold interviews to find a new nurse to replace Ayesha on Doctors. WHO will they end up choosing for the job?

Daniel Granger (played by Matthew Chambers) and Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) hold interviews to find a replacement for nurse, Ayesha Lee in today’s episode of Doctors (Mon-Thurs, 1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) doesn’t think any of the candidates are suitable and offers to sit in on the interviews.

But secretly not wanting Zara to scare off any potential nurses with her no-nonsense questions, can Daniel and Bear somehow convince Zara they can handle the inteviews on their own?

Meanwhile, Zara has a technical nightmare when her phone app, Harper stops speaking!

Can Zara bribe gadget loving Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) to help her get Harper back up and running again?

Or could it be that Al is far too busy having yet more SECRET conversations with receptionist, Lily Walker (Verity Rushworth)?

ALSO, Emma Reid (Dido Miles) gets the gossip on the secret relationship between handyman, Charlie Parchett (Michael Rivers) and Sarah Tomlinson (Grace Deavall).

What will Emma advise when Sarah visits the surgery separately and wants to go on the pill, revealing that she is trying to keep her relationship with Charlie a secret from her recently divorced mum, Cindy (Jane Slavin).

Doctors continues every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One