Doctors spoilers: WHO snitched on Ruhma Carter?

Ruhma's job is in jeopardy after an anonymous tip-off on Doctors. The midwife is furious and convinced she has been betrayed by... Zara!

Ruhma Carter (played by Bharti Patel) is still hoping she’ll be allowed to return to work at the Mill after being suspended from her job as midwife earlier this year on Doctors (Mon to Thurs, 1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

However, things are not looking good when her case advocate, Janet Bradley (Claire Cage) turns up at the house unannounced, after an anonymous tip-off that Ruhma has been secretly harbouring patient, Tanya Rees (Leila Mimmack) and her baby!

Is Ruhma about to get caught out, since she was given strict instructions not to practice midwifery while suspended from her job.

And also, WHO could have snitched on Ruhma?

Apart from Ruhma’s son, Shak Hanif, (Sunjay Midda), surgery bossy boots, Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) is the only other person who knows her secret.

Has Zara secretly snitched?

Meanwhile, surgery receptionist Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle) is looking forward to her Indian cooking class.

Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) decides to join her, so he can learn how to make a tasty home-made curry as a surprise for new girlfriend, Lily Walker (Verity Rushworth).

Elsewhere in Letherbridge, Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) gets a visit from Kenneth, one of his mum’s college friends.

Kenneth has an injury caused by a whip, which he claims he got while sabotaging an animal hunt nearby.

However, when Sid investigates Kenneth’s claims further, things take a scandalous turn involving a workplace love triangle, a woman called Julie French (Jo Price) and some very kinky behaviour!

Doctors continues every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One