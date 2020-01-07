Doctors spoilers: There’s some SHOCK news for Zara Carmichael…

Zara realises her ordeal is not over when policeman Rob reveals her drug addicted attacker Gareth has pleaded not guilty in court on Doctors...

Zara Carmichael (played by Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) and her colleague Emma Reid (Dido Miles) are still dealing with the aftermath of what happened with twin brothers Adam and Gareth Regan before Christmas on Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

With Gareth due in court over his attempted rape of Zara, who was dating his brother Adam at the time, Zara is trying to avoid thinking about the situation by doing some online shopping.

However, she’s snapped back into reality when policeman Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) arrives at the surgery with the news Gareth has pleaded not guilty in court… and Zara may be called to give evidence against him…

Meanwhile, Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle) is worried about the DNA test results she received, which mention something called Pyruvate Kinase Deficiency in her family background.

Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) tries to calm her fears she can’t carry the condition. But having previously battled cancer, Valerie is not convinced she’s out of the woods just yet…

Elsewhere, Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) gets stuck in the middle of squabbling neighbours, Janice Wilkinson (Alexandra Afryea) and her teenage son Paul Hardy (Prince Gaius Osi) and their hard-of-hearing neighbour Stewart Hodgkin (Michael Bertenshaw).

With the neighbours at war, will Stewart stop to help when Janice suddenly appears to have a funny turn…

