Doctors spoilers: Zara Carmichael pushes boyfriend Adam Regan away

In the aftermath of the attempted rape by Gareth Regan on Doctors, Zara Carmichael needs some space from his twin brother, Adam...

In the aftermath of the SHOCK showdown between twin brothers Adam and Gareth Regan (both played by Edward MacLiam) on Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings), Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) attempts to deal with what has happened.

And she’s not the only one.

With Gareth under arrest for attempted rape, Emma Reid (Dido Miles) feels terrible she didn’t realise what her now ex-boyfriend Gareth was really like. The lies, the cocaine addiction, stealing…

Feeling responsible for the actions of his twin brother, surgeon Adam does his best to comfort girlfriend Zara.

Unfortunately for Zara, being around Adam right now just reminds her of the actions of his twin brother and she declares she needs some space.

Will Zara and Adam’s relationship survive the terrible turn of events?

Elsewhere in Letherbridge, midwife Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) tries to help when a father-to-be, Joel Eldridge (Matthew Duckett) finds himself caught in the middle of the squabbles between his troublemaking ex Lauren Scapp (Rachel Harper) and Joel’s prejudiced mum Primrose (Carolyn Backhouse).

How will Joel choose between the domineering ladies in his life, especially if he wants a relationship with his children?

Doctors continues weekdays at 1:45pm on BBC One