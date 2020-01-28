Doctors spoilers: WHO does Zara Carmichael argue with at the surgery?

Zara snaps and loses her cool with colleague Al after he warns her to take the issue of internet safety for children seriously on Doctors

Zara Carmichael (played by Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) is busy at the surgery when she receives a message from her son Joe’s school to attend a meeting about children’s internet safety in today’s episode of Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Zara thinks the school is being over sensitive and moans to surgery receptionist Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson) how she has no plans to get involved with the school’s latest silly initiative.

However, Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) overhears their conversation and warns Zara to take the issue seriously. The internet can be a dangerous place and parents have a duty to protect their children from the dangers of grooming, identity theft etc.

Unfortunately, Al’s parenting advice is not appreciated by Zara, who snaps and warns her colleague to stay out of her business!

Meanwhile, Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) is impressed by the way nurse Ayesha Lee (Laura Rollins) is taking charge at the surgery with new initiatives like her chronic illness support network.

Bear invites Ayesha out for lunch at The Icon, and she finds herself surprised by a spark of chemistry between them!

Hmm, could there possibly be a new surgery romance blossoming?

Elsewhere, there’s BIG drama for midwife Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) when new parents Ashleigh (Sarah O’Byrne) and Damien White (Andrew Bentley) visit her with a SHOCK theory… they are convinced their baby might have been swapped at the hospital!

Ruhma does her best to assure the couple it’s very unlikely they were given the wrong baby at the hospital but promises to investigate their claims.

However, none of this is enough for desperate mum Ashleigh, who decides to confront Victoria (Louise Kempton), the woman she believes has taken her baby…

Doctors continues weekdays at 1:45pm on BBC One