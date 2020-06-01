Doctors spoilers: Zara Carmichael clashes with Ruhma Carter again!

Zara is not impressed to discover that Ruhma is still helping Tanya on Doctors. So she puts her foot down and BANS Ruhma from a consultation!

Despite repeated warnings, suspended midwife Ruhma Carter (played by Bharti Patel) is still helping troubled new mum, Tanya Rees (Leila Mimmack) on Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Ruhma is concerned when Tanya’s newborn baby appears to have developed some jaundice. So she takes Tanya to the surgery to get her baby examined.

Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) is not impressed to see Ruhma and Tanya together again.

And when Ruhma keeps interfering in the consultation, Zara snaps and orders Ruhma to leave the room and wait outside!

Meanwhile, the Mill is running short-staffed following the departure of long-time nurse, Ayesha Lee.

Business manager, Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) is having difficulty finding a replacement nurse on such short notice.

However, Zara has an idea how they can quickly replace Ayesha… by announcing the surgery vacancy on colleague Emma Reid’s (Dido Miles) radio show!

But how will Zara’s partner, Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) react when he discovers what Zara is planning?

Elsewhere, Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) becomes concerned about a lonely old man, Leonard Beauford (played by Paul Moriarty, who was once dodgy dealer George Palmer on EastEnders), who appears to have lost the will to live.

Leonard’s son, Anthony (Martin Fisher) is worried his dad has stopped eating and taking his prescribed medication.

Things take an alarming turn when Leonard suddenly collapses at home…

Doctors continues weekdays at 1:45pm on BBC One