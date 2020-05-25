Doctors spoilers: Has Zara Carmichael gone too far?

During a heated showdown between Ayesha and Zara on Doctors will no-nonsense Zara lose her cool and say something she'll come to regret?

There’s a day of BIG drama in store on Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings), when nurse Ayesha Lee (played by Laura Rollins) officially announces she is qutting her job at the surgery!

Ayesha has accepted a job offer to go and work for a PR agency.

But not everybody is happy about her decision.

Business manager, Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) thinks Ayesha has manipulated him for her own gain, just as something romantic was beginning between the two of them.

Meanwhile, surgery boss Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Demot Walsh) is not impressed when Ayesha suddenly announces she needs to leave in ONE WEEK to start her new job!

Furious at Ayesha’s request, Zara snaps and says something she may later come to regret…

Even Zara’s partner, Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) is shocked by her angry outburst.

Has Zara just made things a whole lot worse?

Meanwhile, Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) is still wondering if she’ll ever get to return to her job as midwife, following her suspension over THAT controversial kiss.

Ruhma attends a meeting with manager, Grahame McKenna (Paul Bazely) to find out more.

But things take a terrible turn when Grahame demands to know why rule-breaking Ruhma has been risking her career by allowing new mum, Tanya Rees (Leila Mimmack) to stay at her house.

Ruhma attempts to state her case. But matters aren’t helped when Tanya gatecrashes the meeting to make an emotional plea on Ruhma’s behalf!

Will Grahame take Tanya’s tale into account. Or could it be game over for Ruhma?

Elsewhere, Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) meets student, Ricky Pratchet (Max Lohan), who turns out to have an unusual obsession that is ruining his life.

Ricky meets Sid in the MSU to get some test results, as the symptoms of his obsession seem to have got worse.

What will Ricky be diagnosed with?

Doctors continues weekdays at 1:45pm on BBC One