Doctors spoilers: Can Zara Carmichael help save Daniel Granger’s job?

With Daniel's job as prison medic on the line on Doctors, Zara decides to take matters into her own hands to get him reinstated. Will her plan work?

Daniel Granger’s (played by Matthew Chambers) job as prison medic is on the line on Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

However, all may not be lost…

When Daniel’s ex, Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) discovers he has been suspended from his duties at the prison, she decides to take matters into her own hands.

But WHAT does Zara have planned? And will it be enough to get Daniel back on duty at the prison?

Meanwhile, Emma Reid (Dido Miles) is buzzing after her successful date and passionate kiss with policewoman, Jasmine Dajani (Lara Sawalha).

But as the gossip gets around the surgery about Emma and Jasmine, receptionist Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle) is confused.

Hasn’t Emma more recently dated men? If she is now dating women again, does this mean the GP is bisexual? Or will Emma refuse to put a label on her sexuality?

Elsewhere, surgery receptionist Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson) and her policeman husband Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) prepare for the next chapter as foster parents, when they welcome their new foster child, Abz Baker (Amy Bowden).

ALSO, Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) tries to help after security guard Barry Biglow (David Perks) discovers a homeless woman, Leah Harrison (Rebecca Ryan) sleeping in the basement of The Campus while doing his morning rounds.

Leah is pregnant and was previously sleeping in a freezing squat.

But when Leah suddenly disappears, will Al and midwife Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) manage to find Leah before its too late to get her to a hospital to give birth?

