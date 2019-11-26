Doctors spoilers: Zara Carmichael is suspicious of Bear Sylvester

Zara Carmichael is not impressed by Bear Sylvester's work so far on Doctors. Her suspicions grow when he appears to be working overtime.

Smooth-talking Bear Sylvester (played by Dex Lee), the surgery’s new Business Manager has managed to convince Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) that he’s got everything under control on Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

However, Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) and surgery receptionist Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson) are not so sure, especially when Karen finds Bear already hard at work when she arrives early one morning.

Has Bear been burning the midnight oil to try and get on top of his new challenges? There appears to be a mountain of paperwork piling up on Bear’s desk…

Meanwhile, nurse Ayesha Lee (Laura Rollins) is keen to launch a project highlighting the importance of surgical smear tests.

But she’s in for a surprise when she discovers Dr Emma Reid (Dido Miles) hasn’t had a test done, and feels this sets a bad example for their own patients.

Will Emma reveal her personal reason for not previously having had the test done?

Elsewhere, Dr Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) meets a teenage schoolboy Jake Stephens (Fraser Kelly) who has been beaten-up. But by WHO?

When Jake reappears at the Campus Surgery with fresh injuries, Al tries to get the teenager to open up about what’s been going on and who has been hurting him.

And when Jake’s macho dad Mike (Sean Cernow) shows up, making a scene, Al’s suspicions are raised. But has Al got the WRONG idea?

Doctors continues weekdays at 1:45pm on BBC One