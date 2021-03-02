Doctors spoilers: Zara Carmichael has a warning for Daniel Granger

As the hunger strike at the university continues on Doctors, Zara Carmichael warns her partner, Daniel not to get involved. Will he listen?

Zara Carmichael (played by Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) is worried that her partner, Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) is getting too involved with the university hunger strike on Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Daniel still feels partly responsible, after students Anita Chandola (Hannah Khalique-Brown) and Maisie Wilson (Silvia Presente) took the medic’s previous words of advice to heart when they started the protest.

As the student protest continues, Zara warns Daniel not to get further involved.

However, with Anita and Maisie recruiting more students to join their cause, Daniel heads off to meet with university Pro-Vice Chancellor, Matthew Portman (Jason Thorpe) again.

Daniel is alarmed that Matthew wants to request force-feeding unless the students stop their protest, which could jeopardise a BIG financial deal Matthew has in place for the university.

What can Daniel do to help but things truly start to get out of hand?

Meanwhile, Zara has drama of her own to deal with, when she meets Debbie Snell (Emma Manton) and her daughter, Rosie (Naomi Morris).

Rosie feels awkward when she and her mum arrive for an appointment with Zara, to discuss the teenager’s irregular periods.

However, things take an unexpected turn when Debbie suddenly seems unable to recognise her own daughter!

Rosie’s gran, Sue (Cally Lawrence) reckons Debbie is suffering from early onset menopause.

But as Debbie’s strange behaviour continues, could it be there’s a DIFFERENT diagnosis?

Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One