Doctors spoilers: It’s Zara Carmichael’s WORST nightmare!

Daniel and Joe decide they've had quite enough of the talking nuisance, Harper on Doctors. Can Zara stand to be parted from his soothing voice?

There’s a SHOCK loss for Zara Carmichael (played by Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) in today’s episode of Doctors… (Mon to Thurs, 1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings)

Zara is supposed to be joining in the family barbecue with her partner, Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) and their young son, Joe (Oliver Falconer).

But instead, Zara would much rather spend time with her speaking gizmo-gadget, Harper!

Even though Zara refuses to admit she has an addiction, Daniel and Joe decide it’s time for some tough love.

Yes, it’s time for Harper to go!

But will Zara really let the fellas send her beloved Harper up in flames in a Viking burial?

Elsewhere in Letherbridge, it’s the night of Shak Hanif’s (Sunjay Midda) party while his mum, Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) is still away on holiday.

Unfortunately, it’s not long before things get out of hand when it is discovered one of the guests has supplied Shak with some toxic tequila, which makes everyone sick!

Meanwhile, Shak’s neighbour, Kate Bennett (played by Victoria Ekanoye, who was Angie Appleton in Corrie) storms around to complain about the noise.

But will Kate stay to enjoy the party when Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) catches her eye!

ALSO, surgery receptionist Lily Walker (Verity Rushworth) has a suprise for new fella, Al Haskey (Ian Midlane).

But WHAT is the suprise?

Doctors continues every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One