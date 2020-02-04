Doctors spoilers: Is Zara Carmichael’s son Joe in danger from “Pixie”?

With the day of Joe's birthday party approaching on Doctors, Zara is unaware her son is sharing personal information with a mystery person online...

Zara Carmichael (played by Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) didn’t bother to attend a meeting about internet safety at her son Joe’s (Oliver Falconer) school recently on Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

But perhaps she should be taking the issue more seriously. Little does Zara know, but Joe has started talking to a mystery person online known only as “Pixie”…

With the day of Joe’s foam blaster birthday party appraoching, the excited schoolboy starts to share all the details with “Pixie”.

But what will Joe do when “Pixie” asks him to send her a photo of himself?

Meanwhile, Ayesha Lee (Laura Rollins) is rather excited Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) has invited her out to an NHS meeting followed by lunch.

She is enjoying their flirty new friendship. But the question is, are the pair going on a “date”?

Bear seems to think so which means romance could be on the cards!

However, things don’t quite go as planned…

Elsewhere, Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) goes on an adventure with his nun friend, Sister Joy (played by Lynn Hunter, previously seen in an episode of Doctors last year).

Sister Joy wants Al to come back to the convent and check all is OK with Sister Joseph (Julia Dearden).

But while at the convent, Al and Sister Joy stumble upon a mystery involving a wardobe full of stolen dog food!

What IS going on?

