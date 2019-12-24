Dragons’ Den: Pitches to Riches? – BBC2

Jo Lowles

A look back at the hit show’s most memorable businesses from the past 17 years in Dragons’ Den: Pitches to Riches? on BBC2

Angela Scanlon (pictured above) looks back at some of the greatest success stories from the last 17 series of the business investment show in Dragons’ Den: Pitches to Riches? on BBC2.

She takes the Dragons on a trip down memory lane as she shares footage from previous series and asks if they have any regrets about how they invested their cash?

Latest Stories

She also chats to the newest and youngest Dragon, Sara Davies, who was a huge fan of the show before she joined her business heroes on the panel of power.

Sara Davies Dragons' Den: Pitches to Riches?

The newest Dragon, Sara Davies, is very excited to be on the show, as we see in Dragons’ Den: Pitches to Riches? on BBC2

A festive episode of Dragons’ Den is on 22 December at 8pm.

For full Christmas listings, see our TV Guide.

TV Times rating: ****