Dragons’ Den: Pitches to Riches? – BBC2

A look back at the hit show’s most memorable businesses from the past 17 years in Dragons’ Den: Pitches to Riches? on BBC2

Angela Scanlon (pictured above) looks back at some of the greatest success stories from the last 17 series of the business investment show in Dragons’ Den: Pitches to Riches? on BBC2.

She takes the Dragons on a trip down memory lane as she shares footage from previous series and asks if they have any regrets about how they invested their cash?

She also chats to the newest and youngest Dragon, Sara Davies, who was a huge fan of the show before she joined her business heroes on the panel of power.

A festive episode of Dragons’ Den is on 22 December at 8pm.

TV Times rating: ****