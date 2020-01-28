Earth: The Nature of Our Planet – Eden

Eden’s new three-part series Earth: The Nature of Our Planet looks at the importance of air, land and water for Earth’s survival

Eden’s new three-part documentary Earth: The Nature of Our Planet looks at how life is determined by the elements – air, earth and water.

Shown on consecutive nights, and beginning with air, this episode reveals everything from the weather (some spectacular footage of tornadoes) to how air carries sound, ultrasonic waves, light and smell essential for animal survival.

Highlights are seeing a flying lizard escaping a flying snake and South American coati cubs (pictured top) who use air to help sniff out a venomous spider.

Geography students might find this a useful revision tool if not a welcome distraction from their books.

TV Times rating: ****