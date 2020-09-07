EastEnders spoilers: A menacing Gray Atkins forces Chantelle back home

Gray Atkins takes back control of wife Chantelle Atkins, Callum Highway is forced to answer for Ben Mitchell to his boss and it’s ‘Stainie’s’ stag and hen!

Gray Atkins wants his wife back under his watchful eye in Thursday’s episode of EastEnders (7.30 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Gray Atkins is waiting in the Bed and Breakfast for wife Chantelle Atkins. Her blood runs cold when she sees him there, her head in a spin over how she’s going to escape him now.

The family watch a film together and Gray tells Chantelle that they need to go back to Albert Square. Despite her protests, Gray has already got the kids packed up and in the car.

With no other option, Chantelle feels forced into going. As the Atkins family set off, a concerned Mitch Baker notices a flicker of fear in Chantelle’s face…

Ben Mitchell and boyfriend Callum Highway are getting ready for Callum’s brother Stuart Highway’s stag do. Ben makes a confession to Callum about the situation with gangster Danny Hardcastle.

Later, Callum asks Ben if he’s still up for them moving in together and the pair are loved up. But their happy moment is short lived…

Later, Callum is questioned by boss DI Thompson over Callum’s involvement with a Mitchell.

Stuart Highway and Rainie Branning are getting excited about their stag and hen night. But the couple are left waiting.

Where is everyone?

Also, Ruby Allen tells Whitney Dean her fears that she’s ruined things for herself.

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Friday 8.30 pm.