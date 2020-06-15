EastEnders spoilers: Angie Watts tells Den she’s dying in this classic episode

An iconic EastEnders episode sees Angie Watts conniving to hold on to hubby Den Watts in the soap’s very first 'two-hander'

This Tuesday, EastEnders will go back in time with an iconic episode (7.30 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings) reliving Den and Angie Watts’ dramatic two-hander from the ’80s.

It’s October 1986 and Queen Vic landlord Den Watts is all set to shatter wife Angie Watts’ life forever. With their toxic marriage now completely on the rocks, Den has made the decision to leave Angie for his mistress Jan Hammond. Now all he has to do is break the news to Ange…

Den Watts knows that there’s no easy way to tell Angie it’s over, so he comes right out with it and tells her he wants a divorce. Although their marriage has been broken for a long time, Angie can’t bear the thought of a future without him.

Trying to explain that he needs a clean break, Den says he’s going to leave Walford and run a new pub with Jan. Horrified by Den’s plans, Angie blurts out that she has news of her own… She reveals she’s terminally ill and has been given six months to live.

Knowing his wife only too well, Den is suspicious that she’s telling stories to trap him, but Angie becomes hysterical. Crumbling under the weight of her insistence, Den agrees to stay. But it looks like Angie is lying after all…

While EastEnders takes a break, fans will get their Tuesday night Walford fix with classic reruns replacing the regular episodes. EastEnders will return with brand new episodes later in the year.

EastEnders replacement programming continues on BBC1 on Monday at 8 pm