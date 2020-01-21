EastEnders spoilers: Is Ash Panesar being lied to by her own mum?

Suki Panesar is hiding a secret from Ash Panesar, Linda Carter spirals out of control, and Bobby Beale is caught between Kathy Beale and Sharon Mitchell

Ash Panesar suspects her mum Suki Panesar is not telling her family the whole story in Thursday’s episode of EastEnders (7.30 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Ash Panesar has been in shock ever since her strong-willed mum Suki Panesar arrived in Albert Square, hot on the heels of Ash’s brothers Kheerat, Jags and Vinny Panesar. Suki claims that she wants to build bridges with her daughter after Ash fell out with her family over having an abortion some years before.

Suki continues to try to make peace with her daughter but Ash is puzzled over Suki’s motivations. Some parts of Suki’s story don’t quite add up and Ash is suspicious that her mum is lying to her. Is Suki hiding a secret?

Linda Carter is putting on a brave face as she toughs it out having a day without alcohol. In a bid to distract herself from her cravings, she suggests to husband Mick Carter that they take their son Ollie Carter out for the day. Linda is hopeful that she’s managed to prove Mick’s alcoholism accusations wrong. But soon something happens that could send her spiralling again…

Kathy Beale is concerned about Bobby Beale since moving out of the Beale household. She pops in to check on her grandson but is unimpressed to come face-to-face with son Ian Beale’s houseguest Sharon Mitchell. As tensions start to rise between the two women, things threaten to get out of hand. A frustrated and upset Bobby, who is trying to be the peacemaker, is forced to intervene.

Also, Iqra Ahmed tries to calm down partner Keegan Baker over recent setbacks with the business.

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Friday 8 pm.