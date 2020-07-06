EastEnders spoilers: Ben Mitchell and Callum Highway reunite ‘Ballum’!

Fan favourite couple Ben Mitchell and Callum Highway, aka actors Max Bowden and Tony Clay join Stacey Dooley to look back at their time on the Square

Ben Mitchell and Callum Highway, aka actors Max Bowden and Tony Clay return to Albert Square to share all the gossip with Stacey Dooley in EastEnders: Secrets From The Square on Monday (8 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

As gangster Ben Mitchell and boyfriend Callum Highway, EastEnders actors Max Bowden and Tony Clay have certainly had more than a few close calls. In this week’s Secrets, the fan favourite couple may be separated by an appropriate social distance but it doesn’t stop the revelations!

Stacey does some digging with Max and Tony to find out more about the enduring popularity of ‘Ballum’. She also finds out how they feel about playing the couple, as they re-live some of their most memorable scenes and share the stories behind them.

We find out why Max didn’t have a clue who he was signing up to play when he was given the nod for the soap. He also reveals to Stacey that it’s not the first time he’s worked with screen dad Steve McFadden…

Remember the old ‘Halfway’ and his bowl haircut and beanie hat? Tony certainly does and he cringes at his early outfits! The lads also tell the tale of how a ghostly ‘pigeon’ nearly ruined one of their most poignant scenes.

As well as looking at Ballum’s best bits, we’ll also have a throwback to the soap’s pioneering LGBTQ+ characters from Colin and Barry to Christian and Syed, who blazed a path for the modern show.

In this episode’s snoop around the set, Tony takes Stacey to Walford’s very own gay bar, the Prince Albert.

While EastEnders takes a break, fans will get their Monday night Walford fix with this entertainment series replacing the regular episodes. EastEnders will return with brand new episodes later in the year.

EastEnders replacement programming continues on BBC1 on Tuesday at 7.30 pm.