EastEnders spoilers: Ben Mitchell faces gangster Danny Hardcastle!

Ben Mitchell sees an old foe, Keegan Baker takes out his frustrations on dad Mitch Baker and Gray Atkins makes a stunning discovery.

Ben Mitchell is stunned when villain Danny Hardcastle pays him an unwelcome visit in Monday’s episode of EastEnders (8pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Ben Mitchell is still struggling to accept his hearing loss following the events of the disastrous boat party. With almost total loss of hearing in both ears, he is in a difficult situation.

Boyfriend Callum Highway suggests that Ben learn sign language but an angry Ben shouts him down. His day takes a turn for the worse when he gets a nasty surprise at the Arches. His dad Phil Mitchell’s villainous ex-associate Danny Hardcastle arrives with a proposition. Desperate to keep up his hardman act, he hides the fact that he can’t hear. What does Danny really want?

Keegan Butcher-Baker is feeling confident ahead of a loan appointment for his and Iqra Ahmed’s new business. But after the appointment, he is left frustrated, becoming even more down in the dumps after a conversation with Denise Fox. Later, Keegan lashes out at his dad Mitch Baker after seeing Mitch with Keegan’s half-sister Bailey Baker. He accuses Mitch of not being honest with Bailey about the limitations she may face in the future.

Gray Atkins is struggling to find any solid evidence against the late Leo King that will prove he was stalking Whitney Dean. As he becomes increasingly stressed, his behaviour worries Sonia Fowler. Desperate to find something solid on Leo, Gray frantically searches for answers. His confidence grows after he makes an interesting discovery…

Also, Sharon Mitchell registers baby son Kayden’s birth but later makes a distressing discovery. Meanwhile, Patrick Trueman hatches a plan to make things up with Isaac Baptiste.

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Tuesday at 7.30 pm.