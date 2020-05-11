EastEnders spoilers: Ben Mitchell FEARS for his future!

Ben Mitchell receives frustrating news, Keegan Butcher-Baker puts Jack Branning’s job in danger and Jean Slater is rushed to hospital.

Ben Mitchell is concerned when his ear operation is postponed in Monday’s episode of EastEnders (8pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Ben Mitchell has been left alone waiting for his operation after winding up boyfriend Callum Highway. Although Callum stormed off after realising that Ben was digging for some police info from him, he feels bad about leaving his beloved alone.

Callum returns to his bedside. Ben’s mum Kathy Beale is with him and listens to his concerns as he worries about his future. As the time ticks by, it’s clear Ben is not feeling well.

When the doctor finds out he says he can’t proceed with the op until Ben feels better, leaving Ben gutted. Back in the Square, Ben’s dad Phil Mitchell is frustrated when finds out from Kathy that Ben’s op has been rescheduled.

With both Ben and Phil brooding about the cancelled procedure, Kathy gets suspicious that the pair are up to something that they aren’t telling her about…

Jack Branning apologises to Keegan Butcher-Baker for doubting his innocence over the police incident, now that they’ve seen the video evidence. Jack told Keegan to keep the news to himself until the video can be processed by the police but Keegan’s wife Tiffany Butcher-Baker works out that Keegan has shared the video online. Horrified, Tiff warns Keegan that police officer Jack could lose his job over the leak and she insists Keegan confess. Jack is furious but will Keegan apologise?

Jean Slater’s collapse has horrified her friends and family and Tina Carter calls for an ambulance. When Suki Panesar steps in to help Jean while they wait for the paramedics, she is suspicious that all is not as it seems…

Also, Isaac Baptiste takes some advice from Bailey Baker. Meanwhile, Ian Beale realises that Habiba is trying to get one over on him and plays her at her own game.

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Tuesday at 7.30 pm.