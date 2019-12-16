EastEnders spoilers: Can Ben Mitchell stop Phil’s deadly plan?

Ben Mitchell is horrified by Phil Mitchell's plan for revenge, Martin Fowler gets a surprise invitation, and Mick Carter had Christmas plan for his son.

Ben Mitchell is terrified that dad Phil Mitchell is about to make a deadly decision in Monday’s episode of EastEnders (8pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

After insisting to Ben Mitchell that wife Sharon Mitchell is having an affair with Jack Branning, Phil Mitchell makes clear his intent. Ben does his best to convince his dad that he’s mistaken but he’s determined to get justice.

When Ben finds out that Jack is taking daughter Amy Branning out for the day with Ben’s daughter Lexi Pearce, he panics. Ben finds Lexi’s mum Lola Pearce and manages to scupper Jack’s plans, keeping his daughter safe from getting mixed up in Phil’s revenge.

After seeing Phil in his car struggling to contain his anger, Ben realises he needs to have words. Explaining a few home truths to his dad, he hopes Phil will see sense and he promises to sort out Jack.

Thinking things are sorted, Ben spends a nice day with his daughter along with Lola, Callum Highway and Jay Mitchell. However, it’s clear that Phil has far from dropped his revenge plan and he broods alone holding a gun… Is Jack going to get shot?

Martin Fowler is feeling like the big man after another successful job with Tubbs. But when his stepson Arthur Fowler’s father Kush Kazemi won’t let him have time with the young boy, he is deflated.

Martin’s ex Sonia Fowler puts in a good word for him and talks Kush round and they head out for some Christmas fun at the Walford Winterland. When Sonia asks Martin about where he’s been getting his money from, Martin is evasive.

Soon she’s got more to worry about when he overreacts after failing to win Arthur a toy. After calming things down, Sonia has a good chat with Martin about the old days. Realising he’s having a hard time after the split from wife Stacey Fowler, she suggests he move in with her and their daughter Bex Fowler. What will Martin say?

Mick Carter is frustrated when son Ollie Carter doesn’t get a part in the school nativity. Not wanting Ollie to miss out, he decides to stage his own Christmas play. After talking things through with wife Linda Carter and a few others, Mick realises that it won’t be as easy as he’d thought.

Also, Stuart Highway is left in charge of the funeral parlour and when things go awry he manages to save the day.

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Tuesday at 7.30 pm.