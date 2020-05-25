EastEnders spoilers: Will Ben Mitchell be shot DEAD?!

Ben Mitchell is in deadly danger on a dodgy job with his dad, and Lola Pearce is forced to make a shocking confession about Peter Beale

Ben Mitchell puts himself in a dangerous situation in an episode filmed entirely from Ben’s point of view In Monday’s edition of EastEnders (8 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Ben Mitchell gets himself prepared for the dodgy job with dad Phil Mitchell. But his hearing impairment nearly gets him killed when he walks in front of a car, distracted by seeing Lola Pearce talking to Peter Beale.

After meeting Phil to go through the details of the job, Ben’s inability to hear leaves Phil frustrated. When Ben then reveals to his dad that he’s bought a gun, Phil is fuming with his son and he tells Ben he wants him off the job.

Infuriated by his dad’s attitude, Ben storms off. He’s still suspicious that Lola is up to something and is determined to get to the bottom of it. Lola’s boyfriend Jay Mitchell is angry with Ben for upsetting Lola. He then reveals that Lola had an abortion, insisting that Ben was the reason.

Even more fired up by his run in with Jay, Ben drags Lola out of the salon and she is forced to confess to sleeping with Peter. After sharing a few choice words with Lola, Ben heads off to the Prince Albert to drink away his woes. Later, Ben heads out to find Peter and notices a van following Phil and Danny Hardcastle as they leave for the job.

Concerned that Phil is getting himself into something dangerous, Ben finds Gray Atkins’ car in for repairs in the Arches, changes the number plate, and takes the car to find Phil.

At the warehouse the job is already underway. When Ben turns up he has a gun pointed at him and he makes an alarming discovery… Are Ben and Phil in danger?

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Tuesday at 7.30 pm.