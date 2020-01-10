EastEnders spoilers: Billy Mitchell vows to RESCUE Honey!

Billy Mitchell is determined to help out Honey Mitchell, Keegan Baker and Vinny Panesar encounter trouble and Whitney Dean gets a shock.

Billy Mitchell is determined to help out a desperate Honey Mitchell in the second of Friday’s episodes of EastEnders (9 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Billy Mitchell is seriously concerned about his ex Honey Mitchell after making a disturbing discovery. Determined not to let her eating disorder secret slip, Honey makes food for herself and their kids Janet and William Mitchell in front of Billy.

Confronting Honey, Billy tries to get her to open up but she insists that everything is fine. Billy is unconvinced, however, and he looks up eating disorders on the internet. When his granddaughter Lola Pearce sees what he’s researching, she is concerned.

Billy is forced to tell Lola that he’s worried about Honey’s eating. He’s devastated that he didn’t notice before that she was struggling. He insists that he will do whatever he can make sure she gets better. But can Honey be honest with herself?

Vinny Panesar helps new business partner Keegan Baker get his moped so they can start up the sandwich deliveries. When they are unfortunately delayed they end up arriving late at Gray Atkins’ office. The solicitor is unimpressed and warns the pair that it’s going to cost them.

Vinny tries to explain about the delay but Keegan interrupts, wanting to keep their problems to themselves. After a disappointing day, the lads return to the Square and explain all to Keegan’s wife Tiffany Butcher-Baker, who is gutted that things didn’t go to plan. Can they pull themselves back up after the setback?

Also, business owner Denise Fox asks a chuffed Lola Mitchell to step up and become manager at the salon. Meanwhile, Whitney Dean’s day takes a turn for the worse after she talks to Kat…

