EastEnders spoilers: Billy Mitchell wants revenge for Honey!

EastEnders spoilers - Billy Mitchell wants justice for Honey Mitchell, Jack Branning is suspicious of Phil Mitchell and Tiffany Butcher-Baker might have a surprise new job!

Billy Mitchell discovers the awful truth about Honey Mitchell’s attack in Monday’s episode of EastEnders (8.05 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Honey Mitchell meets up with DC Ward to get an update on her case, after she was spiked and assaulted by her date Paul. When Honey’s concerned ex Billy Mitchell sees her with the police he is alarmed.

Jay Mitchell is forced to confess to Billy about Honey’s ordeal, despite her wanting to keep it quiet. She tells Jay and Billy that Paul was arrested and they discovered a video of her he took on his phone, but he’s been released on bail.

Horrified and furious, Billy heads off on a mission. Jay realises that Billy is planning to deal out his own form of justice and he desperately tries to find him. He turns up to find Billy about to attack Paul with a brick…

Denise Fox visits Jack Branning to collect her belongings after their recent break up. When he tells her that four of Ellie Nixon’s properties were raided by the police, he points out that it has Phil Mitchell’s involvement all over it.

A suspicious Jack meets up with Callum Highway to try and find out how Phil managed to convince the police to raid Ellie’s properties when there was no evidence of wrongdoing. A jumpy Callum does his best to cover over what’s gone down but Jack is still suss.

Rainie Highway and Stuart Highway are left in the lurch at the funeral parlour when their beautician walks out on them. Meanwhile, Tiffany Butcher-Baker is in need of a job while she’s not in college doing her beautician’s course and Rainie gets an idea…

Also, Kush Kazemi feels he’s lost everything after his huge gambling loss when it’s clear it’s all over between him and Kat Slater.

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Tuesday at 7.35 pm.