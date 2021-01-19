EastEnders spoilers - Linda Carter spends time with Frankie Lewis and meets family member Jed. But there's a BIG shock in store...

Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) spends time with Frankie Lewis (Rose Ayling-Ellis) in tonight’s episode of EastEnders on at 8.05pm (See our TV Guide for full listings) but what family secrets is Linda about to unearth?

When Frankie goes to the crematorium for the anniversary of her little brother Harry’s death she introduces Linda to Harry’s brother, Jed (James Backway).

Jed explains that Harry’s dad never had anything to do with him but alarm bells start ringing for Linda. With her interest piqued, Linda asks if she can tag along with them to the crematorium and Frankie agrees.

Afterwards Linda probes Jed about Harry’s father but Jed’s not happy and storms off. As Frankie and Linda follow, a furious Jed suddenly turns on Frankie. Is Linda about to find out the truth about Jed’s relationship to Harry?

Elsewhere, Lexi is unwell at school and Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) asks his boyfriend, Callum Highway (Tony Clay) if he can help out and collect Lexi. However Callum is told he can’t take her home as he isn’t on the approved list.

Ben later asks Lexi’s mum Lola (Danielle Harold) to add Callum to the official list but she refuses telling Ben that until Callum is family he’s not going on the list.

An idea starts to form in Ben’s head and he tells Callum they should pop to the registry office to make things official! However Callum is unimpressed with the suggestion thinking Ben only wants to tie the knot to make life easier .

Later, when Ben tells Lola what’s happened with Callum, she gives him some relationship advice but will Ben take it?

Meanwhile, Denise Fox (Diane Parish) makes sure her daughter Chelsea (Zaraah Abrahams) hasn’t been in touch with her serial killer father, Lucas (Don Gilet).

Chelsea insists she hasn’t but tells her mum that Lucas is a changed man. Denise proudly talks to her sister Kim, (Tameka Empson) about how Chelsea is a success, despite not understanding what she really does for a living.

Meanwhile Chelsea is surprised to see Caleb Malone (Ben Freeman) who questions her about their plan, warning her of the consequences if things should start to go wrong!

Plus Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) is worried when she can’t find her sick son Ian, (Adam Woodyatt) and soon heads off to question Sharon (Letitia Dean). How will Sharon, who has been planning to poison Ian to death, account for his absence and what exactly HAS happened to Ian?

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Tuesday at 7.30pm