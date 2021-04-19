Callum Highway and Ben Mitchell find their wedding day doomed after receiving bad news...

Callum Highway has some bad news for Ben Mitchell in Thursday’s episode of EastEnders at 7.40pm – see our TV Guide for full listings.

Just when it seemed Callum Highway was going to get his happy ever after with boyfriend Ben Mitchell, there is heartache when their wedding is cancelled.

Callum gets the news that their venue has gone bust and the whole wedding is off.

But Ben isn’t going to let a small matter of no venue get in the way of him tying the knot with Callum and he sets about putting things right.

Can he find a wedding venue and get the ‘Ballum’ nuptials back on track?

Bailey lies to Mitch

Elsewhere, Bailey is nervous about her awards ceremony and knows that Mitch is struggling to get the money together for a train fare to get there.

As they’s about to leave Bailey lies and says that the space camp will pay for the winners’ expenses, leaving Mitch relieved.

She also fibs that she wants to go to the awards alone and tells him that she will stay at Amy’s house and that teacher Isaac will take her to the bash.

Why is Bailey lying?

Nancy confesses

Elsewhere, Linda confronts Nancy about what she found in her coat pocket, but will Nancy spill the beans?

Honey demands answers

At the Minute Mart Honey corners Estelle and confronts her about short changing Janet, but the agent is quick to cover her tracks.

Later a fuming Honey is badmouthing Estelle, not realising that she’s right behind her and has heard everything.

Heartache for Iqra?

Finally, Iqra is waiting for Mila to return after going to see her mother, but when she reappears in tears it seems the meeting didn’t go to plan.

But that’s not the only drama for Mila, her flatmate has also thrown her out, and now she has nowhere to live.

Iqra is quick to offer her a roof over her head, but Mila is quick to turn her down. However, when Kathy offers her a room she readily accepts. Why doesn’t Mila want to live with Iqra?

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One – see our TV Guide for full listings.