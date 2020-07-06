EastEnders spoilers: Callum Highway fears his secret is out in a classic episode

Another iconic EastEnders episode sees Callum Highway confess to sleeping with Ben Mitchell during Walford’s first Pride event.

EastEnders gets its Pride on with an iconic episode that first aired on 5 July 2019 (7.30 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings)

Following hot on the heels of Albert Square’s first gay bar, The Prince Albert, Walford staged it’s own Gay Pride and in true EastEnders-style there were shock revelations and confrontations!

Callum Highway and Ben Mitchell may now be EastEnders‘ hottest couple but a year ago, Callum was all set to marry Whitney Dean! Whitney was Callum’s first proper girlfriend but he was hiding a secret – he was attracted to men.

Ben Mitchell worked it out and the spark between them turned into passion. Desperate to deny his feelings, Callum vowed he wanted Whitney. But then Callum’s brother Stuart Highway saw a moment between the pair…

It’s the day of Walford Pride and Albert Square is a carnival of colour and rainbows. Callum is roped into helping out Prince Albert bar manager Tina Carter. As Tina shows Callum the ropes, Stuart arrives and takes Callum aside. Callum is mortified when Stuart reveals that he saw him with Ben.

Callum cracks and confesses that something happened between them. But he promises Stuart that he wants to marry Whitney. Stuart, however, is determined to make sure that nothing will derail the nuptials and he sends a message from Callum’s phone asking Ben to meet.

At the park, Ben is taken aback to see Stuart and not Callum and realises he’s been set up. It’s clear that a brooding Stuart is determined to keep Ben away from his brother – with his fists! As things take an ugly turn, one of them is left lying broken and motionless on the floor…

Meanwhile, Bernadette Taylor is nervous about her first gay pride and Tiffany Butcher reminds her best mate’s mum Karen Taylor to support her. When Tina sees Bernadette looking a bit lost, she gives her some words of support and Bernie is soon joining in with the celebrations. As does a very tipsy Karen, who catches the eye of another Caren!

This episode also sees Iqra Ahmed being blackmailed by love cheat Adam Bateman, while Kat Slater and Stacey Fowler have a bust up over some stolen money.

While EastEnders takes a break, fans will get their Tuesday night Walford fix with classic reruns replacing the regular episodes. EastEnders will return with brand new episodes later in the year.

