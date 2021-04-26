EastEnders spoilers: Callum Highway hits Ben with a bombshell!

Callum Highway reveals an ultimate betrayal, Mitch Baker blames himself for Bailey Baker’s disappearance, and Linda Carter clashes with her daughter.

Callum Highway reveals his shocking secret in Monday’s episode of EastEnders (8.05 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Callum Highway is rattled when Whitney Dean tells him she doesn’t want to go to his wedding.

She shares her fears that her fiance Kush Kazemi’s tragic death – that saw him plunging from a train platform – was no accident… And Callum’s hubby-to-be Ben Mitchell must have been involved!

Despite insisting that Ben had nothing to do with Kush’s death, it’s clear that Callum may not be one hundred percent convinced. When he hears Ben planning a secret meeting, he fears that his other half is up to no good.

What Callum doesn’t realise is that Ben has been colluding with Callum’s brother Stuart Highway to get Callum and Stuart’s nan Violet (played by Gwen Taylor) to come to the wedding.

When Vi turns up, however, she and Ben get off on the wrong foot.

After announcing to Callum that his nan has come to Albert Square as a surprise, Ben is taken aback by Callum’s unenthusiastic response. He’s stunned when he then asks if he hurt Kush. Vi interrupts their conversation and clocks the tense atmosphere and asks Ben if everything is okay.

Later, Ben wants to make sure that Callum believes he had nothing to do with Kush’s demise and he insists that there be no more lies between them. Resolving to trust his husband-to-be, Callum realises that he has to be honest…

He tells a shocked Ben that his undercover job was never about Thompson. It was to track Ben’s dad Phil Mitchell all along! What will Ben say?

Karen Taylor and Mitch Baker are desperate to find Mitch’s missing daughter Bailey Baker. When the police insist on searching their house yet again, they’re frustrated that things don’t seem to be moving forward.

A furious Mitch worries that the police are trying to blame Bailey’s disappearance on them and he refuses to go to the station for questioning. After sharing his frustrations with son Keegan Baker, he agrees to go after all when Keegan insists he’ll go with him.

Mitch is hit with another blow when Bailey’s friend Amy Branning tells him that Bailey was upset because she couldn’t afford to go to space camp. It dawns on Mitch that she was worried about the family’s dire money situation, blaming himself for her running away.

Linda Carter is struggling with some of the life choices that daughter Nancy Carter has made and it falls to dad Mick Carter to try to smooth things over between them. After Mick’s daughter Frankie Lewis spots Nancy heading to the doctor’s surgery, she tells Mick and Linda.

Worried that Linda’s interference is making things worse, Mick warns his wife to back off and cut both Nancy and Frankie some slack. Unable to resist meddling, however, Linda calls Nancy’s doctor, pretending to be her. What is she up to?

Also, Kathy Beale wonders if grandson Bobby Beale is going to bring his new girlfriend Dana to Ben and Callum’s wedding but he seems more interested in signing up with Kim Fox’s dating service.

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Tuesday at 7.30 pm.