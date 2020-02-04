EastEnders spoilers: Callum Highway is being STALKED!

Callum Highway is stunned by a very unwelcome visitor, Linda Carter thinks Mick Carter is still plotting against her and Whitney Dean is being watched

Callum Highway is being followed by a mystery stalker in Monday’s episode of EastEnders (8pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Callum Highway is nervous ahead of his assessment for the police service. Seeing how on edge he is, Karen Taylor and brother Stuart Highway do their best to reassure him. As he rushes about getting prepared Callum doesn’t realise that a mysterious person is watching him closely.

Later, Stuart tells Ben Mitchell that Callum needs support and he heads over to see him. But as Ben leaves the buzzer rings… Callum is stunned by who is on the other side of the door! Is he in danger?

Mick Carter and Linda Carter prepare for the visit from social worker Loretta and they put on a united front for her. When Loretta isn’t looking, however, Linda sneaks some gin into her tea.

Loretta keeps a close eye on Linda, but she manages to keep up the act. When Linda sees Loretta having a quiet word with Mick, however, she is left fuming.

Sonia Fowler is disappointed when daughter Bex Fowler turns down her suggestion of a weekend away. Sonia invites Whitney Dean to go with her instead and they chat about the plan. What neither of them realises is that a seriously sinister Leo King is still hiding in the attic, watching them through a crack the floorboards!

Also, Rainie Branning is thrown when Daniel Cook starts arranging his real funeral. Meanwhile, Kush Kazemi prepares for his plea hearing and Bex Fowler plans to move.

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Tuesday at 7.30 pm.