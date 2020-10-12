EastEnders spoilers: Callum Highway makes a shock discovery

EastEnders spoilers - Callum Highway is on the hunt for Ellie Nixon, Peter Beale digs into Ian Beale’s money situation and Honey Edwards gets chatted up!

Callum Highway learns some interesting news about Ellie Nixon in Monday’s episode of EastEnders (8.10 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Ben Mitchell shares with boyfriend Callum Highway that his dad Phil Mitchell has been up all night as he can’t get hold of Ellie Nixon. The adoptive grandma of Phil’s son Raymond Dawkins has disappeared without a trace and Ben suspects she was using a fake name.

Feeling for his other half, Callum tries to find out more from work, implying to boss DI Thompson that if he has tabs on Ellie then it will get him closer to Phil. DI Thompson agrees to Callum’s request but Callum is shocked by what he learns… Who IS Ellie Nixon?

Peter Beale finds his dad Ian Beale hiding a letter. When Max Branning tells Ian he wants his cash, Ian promises to get the first payment to him very soon. Assuming his dad’s money problems are over, Peter asks if he can have his allowance but Ian makes a confession.

Concerned for his dad, Peter shares with gran Kathy Beale that Ian has borrowed money. She confronts him about it and offers to remortgage the cafe to help him out. Ian reassures Kathy that he’s got everything under control. But a suspicious Peter does some digging and soon learns the truth…

Honey Mitchell and Jay Mitchell drop a food parcel round to elderly neighbour Mrs Hancock at No. 89. When they knock a man, Paul, answers and says that he is Mrs Hancock’s nephew.

Honey is oblivious when Paul flirts and gives her his number. Disbelieving that Honey is being so dense, Jay encourages Honey to ask Paul on a date. While they’re on the subject of relationships, Jay confesses that things with girlfriend Lola Pearce haven’t been so hot since lockdown. Is their relationship under threat?

Also, Bobby Beale’s anxiety increases. Meanwhile, Mick Carter has fallen out with mum Shirley Carter and exchanges a few choice words.

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Tuesday.