EastEnders spoilers: Callum Highway discovers the truth about Leo

Callum Highway is determined to protect Whitney Dean, Martin Fowler goes down a dark path, and Ian Beale gets himself in trouble.

Callum Highway is worried for ex Whitney Dean around her new bloke Leo King in Tuesday’s episode of EastEnders (7.30 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

When Callum Highway finds out that Leo King has asked Whitney Dean to a hotel for the night he is uneasy, not trusting the sinister Leo. Although he tries to talk to Jay Mitchell about him, he’s left frustrated when Jay assumes that Callum is just jealous. Jay tries to paint Leo in a good light but Callum can’t get the niggling worries out of his head. He approaches Whitney’s stepsister Tiffany Dean. Her initial reaction is the same as Jay’s, dismissing his concerns as jealousy.

But Tiff is left thoughtful and she calls mum Bianca Butcher to sound her out. She is horrified when Bianca confirms that Leo King is Whitney’s abuser Tony King’s son. Meanwhile, Leo has taken Whitney to the hotel and they are getting closer. When Tiff tries to call Whitney to warn her, Leo spots that Tiffany is calling and rejects the call. Is she in danger?

Martin Fowler’s new association with criminal Tubbs is going well as they enjoy their earnings. When Tubbs suggests a more dangerous way of making money, however, Martin is wary. Splashing the cash, Martin gives ex Sonia Fowler some money to buy their teen daughter Bex Fowler her first car. Realising how thrilled Bex is by the car, Martin is happy to have had the money to treat her, giving him food for thought about Tubbs’ offer.

Ruby Allen is fuming with Ian Beale after another run in with him. Meanwhile, Ian is still focussed on his councillor campaign and he tries to get support from a local businesswoman Edith Fletcher. But his attempt goes awry when he finds himself in a tricky situation. What has he been asked to do?

Also, Lola Pearce finds the perfect way for boyfriend Jay Mitchell to treat her.

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Thursday at 7.30 pm