EastEnders spoilers: Can Gray Atkins save Whitney Dean from prison?

Gray Atkins struggles to hold it together at Whitney Dean’s trial, Denise Fox makes a discovery, and Stacey Slater is caught in an awkward situation!

Gray Atkins is the last hope for Whitney Dean in Tuesday’s episode of EastEnders (7.35 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Gray Atkins continues to struggle with his demons, as his guilt at letting wife Chantelle Atkins die of her injuries continues to eat him up. With no one else knowing what he’s done, his distress is put down to grief.

After Gray forgets to pick his kids up from school, Linda Carter kindly brings them home, then takes them to the park so that Gray can rest. Returning with the children, Linda finds that Gray is asleep, and in a bid to help out she cleans up. When Gray wakes he discovers that Linda has cleaned Chantelle’s mug and he is horrified, angrily confronting her.

Meanwhile, Whitney Dean’s court case continues but she’s left desperate when her QC comes down with food poisoning. With the final statements about to be read, it’s clear that only her former solicitor Gray can step up to the plate to deliver it. A dishevelled Gray turns up to the court just in time but can he help her or is she looking at a very long stretch in prison?

Lola Pearce asks Ben Mitchell what his dad Phil Mitchell’s relationship is with his adopted son Raymond Dawkins. When Ben tells her to stay out of it, she is not convinced. Feeling torn, she eventually approaches Raymond’s mother Denise Fox and tells her that Phil has been seeing their son behind her back. A horrified Denise calls Raymond’s adoptive gran Ellie Nixon…

Martin Fowler and Ruby Allen pop round to give little Hope Fowler her birthday presents. Ruby winds up Hope’s mum Stacey Slater by inviting her to a party for her and Martin at the club. Kat Slater offers to go with Stacey and suggests that they nick some booze to teach Ruby a lesson. After finding the stash in Ruby’s office Stacey is forced to hide under a desk as Martin and Ruby enter for a bit of pre-party action!