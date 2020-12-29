EastEnders spoilers: Can Jack Branning save Callum Highway?

EastEnders spoilers - Jack Branning has an idea to get Callum Highway out of trouble, Sonia Fowler is on the verge of a breakdown and Ruby Fowler has explaining to do!

Jack Branning finds a way to help Callum and himself in Tuesday’s episode of EastEnders (7.30 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Jack Branning has a clever plan up his sleeve after finding out the truth about Callum Highway spying on Phil Mitchell.

After suggesting to Callum that he’ll find another way to deal with the situation between him and a manipulative DI Thompson, it seems he’s come up with the perfect solution. Can Callum’s relationship with Ben Mitchell be saved after all?

Jack isn’t just playing the nice guy with Callum, as he’s realised that he can use one thing to his advantage. Later, he tells Denise Fox that he’s got some good news for her.

The sparks fly between the pair, who are clearly still very much in love with each other despite their recent ups and downs.

But as the pair celebrate Jack’s revelation, they don’t realise that they are being secretly watched from across the Square…

Sonia Fowler is still feeling under pressure working at the hospital despite doing her best to hold things together. When Sonia uncharacteristically lashes out at Jay Mitchell after another difficult shift, she feels terrible.

Ash Panesar recognises that Sonia is struggling and gently reminds her that it’s important that she looks after herself as well as looking after others. She encourages Sonia to take a break before the job breaks her.

Stacey Slater gets a surprise but is it what she wanted? Meanwhile, Ruby Fowler is in shock after a new turn of events that leaves her forced to come up with a plausible explanation for husband Martin Fowler. Has she just made her marriage troubles even worse than they were before?

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Thursday at 7.35 pm